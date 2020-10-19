Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways will become the first Gulf-based carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Israel, by bringing Israel’s top travel and tourism leaders to the UAE.The historic flight, flown in partnership with the Maman Group, will depart Tel Aviv on October 19.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for the three-and-a-half-hour journey from Israel to the UAE. The return journey will depart Abu Dhabi on October 21.
The flight will bring a group of tourism industry leaders, key corporate decision makers, travel agents, and cargo agents, along with media personnel to experience Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. "Today’s flight is a historic opportunity for the development of strong partnerships here in the UAE, and in Israel, and Etihad as the national airline, is delighted to be leading the way,” said Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman, Etihad Aviation Group, in a statement.
“We are just starting to explore the long-term potential of these newly forged relationships, which will be sure to greatly benefit the economies of both nations, particularly in the areas of trade and tourism, and ultimately the people who call this diverse and wonderful region home.”
This is the latest development in a growing cooperation between the two nations following the establishment of diplomatic ties, and the signing of the Abraham Accords in Washington on September 15. Israel's national airline El Al’s made a first symbolic flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi on August 31.
The flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi will also carry commercial cargo sourced from, and destined for, points across Etihad’s global network, in addition to commercial guests.
Etihad has also become the first non-Israeli airline in the Middle East to launch a dedicated website for the Israeli market in Hebrew, the airline said in a statement.