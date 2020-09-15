Sheikh Abdullah led the UAE delegation to US at the invitation of President Donald Trump

From left: Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan after signing the Abraham Accords at the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

The historic UAE-Israel peace accord signed in Washington. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led a high-ranking UAE delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the peace accord in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US President Donald Trump is presided over the signing of historic deals (Abraham Accords) between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

09:39PM



Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign landmark US-brokered peace accords.

09:25PM



Sheikh Abdullah: Peace needs courage and peace is our principle.

09:18PM



Sheikh Abdullah to Netanyahu: Thank you for choosing peace and stopping the annexation of parts of West Bank.

09:13PM



Sheikh Abdullah delivers keynote speech: This peace initiative would not have been possible had it not been for the efforts of Trump and his team who worked so hard.

08:49PM



Trump meets Netanyahu in White House. Netanyahu said: Israel does not feel isolated in the Middle East now.

08:17PM



The historic signing ceremony begins.

08:16PM



Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the White House.

08:14PM



08:12PM



Abdullah bin Zayed: The UAE is very delighted and lucky to play a role in the peace process.

08:10PM



More than 700 people are attending the signing ceremony of the historic peace deal. Delegations are now arriving.

07:55PM



US President Donald Trump is welcoming Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ahead of the signing of the diplomatic accord.

US President Donald Trump welcomes Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

07:29PM



A delegation of senior UAE officials led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, prepares to depart for the White House to sign the historic UAE-Israel peace accord.

Representing President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has arrived in Washington, D.C., heading a high-level UAE delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic UAE-Israel peace accord on Tuesday, in the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.