The historic UAE-Israel peace accord signed in Washington. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led a high-ranking UAE delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the peace accord in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US President Donald Trump is presided over the signing of historic deals (Abraham Accords) between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign landmark US-brokered peace accords.
Sheikh Abdullah: Peace needs courage and peace is our principle.
Sheikh Abdullah to Netanyahu: Thank you for choosing peace and stopping the annexation of parts of West Bank.
Sheikh Abdullah delivers keynote speech: This peace initiative would not have been possible had it not been for the efforts of Trump and his team who worked so hard.
Trump meets Netanyahu in White House. Netanyahu said: Israel does not feel isolated in the Middle East now.
The historic signing ceremony begins.
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the White House.
Abdullah bin Zayed: The UAE is very delighted and lucky to play a role in the peace process.
More than 700 people are attending the signing ceremony of the historic peace deal. Delegations are now arriving.
US President Donald Trump is welcoming Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ahead of the signing of the diplomatic accord.
Representing President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has arrived in Washington, D.C., heading a high-level UAE delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic UAE-Israel peace accord on Tuesday, in the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.
The high level delegation comprises Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Ali Said Matar Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Yousef Al-Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America; Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs; Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations; and Hend Al-Otaiba, Director of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with a number of officials.