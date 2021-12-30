Dubai: Emirates airline – the world’s largest long-haul carrier - expects to shrug off the impact of the Omicron variant and get back on track in 2022.
"Despite the recent rise of the variant and the slight slowdown it brought to our network, we are going into 2022 with optimism,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive, in a statement. “We’ve built up some great momentum this year and expect business growth to pick up speed in 2022.
"Aviation has always been resilient, and we will continue to work with our industry partners to build back better for our customers and communities."
The global surge in Omicron cases prompted Emirates and its peers to suspend flights from several affected countries, threatening to upend a long-anticipated recovery in aviation markets. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and major plane-makers expect commercial aviation to make a comeback by 2023-24.
Emirates progressed on its recovery path this year, rebuilding its passenger network to 128 cities by December, including a new route to Miami launched in July. At the end of 2021, all of Emirates’ 133 Boeing 777 aircraft and nearly 60 of its A380 fleet are in active service. In addition, over 120 Emirates Lounges and partner facilities have reopened to serve Emirates’ premium customers and frequent flyers.
600million
doses of COVID-19 vaccines transported by Emirates to 80 destinations until December 2021
Dubai is back
Dubai International Airport (DXB) retained its position as the world’s busiest in December, with over one million more seats than the next busiest, London Heathrow, according to aviation consultancy OAG. Dubai’s passenger capacity rose 15 per cent month-over-month to roughly 3.5 million seats in December as UAE welcomes thousands of visitors during its peak tourist season.
Emirates airline expects 'peak' passenger numbers streaming through Dubai International (DXB) over the New Year weekend. With nearly 1 million travellers departing and arriving into Dubai, the peak phase starts today and will last through January 10.