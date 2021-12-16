“The A380 will remain Emirates’ flagship product for the coming years, and a vital pillar of our network plans. The aircraft we are receiving today features our latest cabin products including Premium Economy," said the airline in a statement. Image Credit: Emirates

Dubai: Emirates airline has received delivery of its 123rd Airbus A380 superjumbo jet on Thursday.

The aircraft, registered as A6-EVS, is also the final new A380 aircraft to join Emirates’ fleet.

"Receiving delivery of a brand new aircraft amidst an unprecedented global pandemic, Emirates is once again signalling its optimism for industry recovery and the return of travel demand," said the airline in a statement.

Emirates was the first to announce an order for the A380 at the 2000 Farnborough Air Show. This was followed with a firm commitment and additional order for 15 more units at the 2001 Dubai Air Show, just six weeks after the events of 9/11 challenged the aviation industry.

"The A380 is a truly special aircraft in so many ways, said Tim Clark, President. “For Emirates, it gave us the opportunity to redefine the travel experience, efficiently serve demand at slot-constrained airports, and bolster our network growth.

“Compare it to our very first A380 delivered back in 2008 and you’ll see the myriad of enhancements and upgrades invested in ensuring that the Emirates A380 experience is unparalleled.”

The latest Emirates A380 to be delivered features the airline’s latest signature products onboard including First Class Private Suites and Shower Spas, the highly popular A380 Onboard Bar, its new Premium Economy cabin, and the latest inflight entertainment systems offering the best-in-sky personal screens and unmatched choice of content.

At the 2021 Dubai Airshow in November, Emirates also announced a major retrofit programme which will see 52 of its existing A380 aircraft fitted with Premium Economy cabins and other enhancements, highlighting the airline’s ongoing commitment to ensuring its A380 experience remains best-in-sky.