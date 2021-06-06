Dubai: Etihad airways will launch seasonal flights to Greece’s most popular islands, Mykonos and Santorini, and the southern Spanish city of Malaga in Andalusia.
Mykonos will operate between July 8 and September 11, 2021 and Santorini between July 9 and September 12, 2021. Both destinations will be connected by a twice weekly direct service on an Airbus A320.
As Spain prepares to reopen to international vaccinated travellers from June 7, 2021, Etihad will launch new flights to Malaga, twice a week, between July 9 and September 15, 2021. Flights to Malaga will operate using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
For Etihad Guest Members wanting to redeem their miles, Mykonos, Santorini and Malaga are ideal destinations. Members will have access to best value seats with their miles, plus countless hotel and car partners to suit their travel needs, said Eithad.
“As border restrictions ease and safe travel corridors are implemented, Etihad continues to broaden its network by adding services and frequencies across key markets,” said Etihad.
Today’s announcement on the Greek Islands and Malaga follows the recent resumption of services to Athens, Casablanca, Nairobi, Phuket, Rabat and Seychelles.
Easy travel
To simplify the travel experience, Etihad recently launched ‘Verified to Fly’, allowing guests to validate their COVID-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport.
Travellers who use Verified to Fly can enjoy fast track check-in at the airport by going to a dedicated desk for a quicker and smoother experience.