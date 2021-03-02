Dubai: Etihad Airways has signed up to be the official airline partner of Hub71, Abu Dhabi's tech and startup cluster, The airline will offer more than 100 global startups within the hub special rates and access to a dedicated booking platform to simplify their travel needs.
“Etihad is looking forward to collaborating with Hub71, a flagship initiative of Ghadan 21, Abu Dhabi’s accelerator programme,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Aviation Group “The MOU will support the government’s efforts in diversifying the economy by rewarding businesses who choose to develop innovative technologies in Abu Dhabi.”
Possible mentoring
Through the partnership, Etihad will engage with Hub71’s startup founders and entrepreneurs to launch “innovation-driven activities.”. The airline will also explore mentorship opportunities, workshops, and community events.
“Etihad looks forward to working with Hub71’s global pool of innovators to actively source, support and enable the rapid trial and production of promising solutions for the aviation industry,” said Al Bulooki.
Solid expansion
Hub71’s tech community expanded from 35 startups to 102 in under two years, and raised Dh185 million ($50.4 million) for startups in 2020. “As the world prepares to open up, global connectivity will be vital for our growing community of startup founders to be in a position to export their innovative products and services to new markets,” said Hanan Al Yafei, CEO of Hub71.
“Our strategic partnership with Etihad Airways reflects the value we place in unlocking global opportunities from Abu Dhabi, and together we will help grow technology-driven businesses that can sustain the aviation industry with bold new ideas and innovations.”