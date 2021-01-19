Dubai: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has signed up with IATA to offer up-to-date info on various government requirements related to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations. The IATA Travel Pass app thus helps passengers securely manage their travel arrangements.
The platform will initially be offered to Etihad’s guests on selected flights from Abu Dhabi in the first quarter. If successful, the Pass will be extended to other destinations on the Etihad network.
A passport of sorts
The app will enable Etihad’s passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to receive COVID-19 test results and verify they are eligible to undertake the journey. It will also keep them in control of their data and facilitate the sharing of their tests with airlines and authorities.
“COVID-19 tests and vaccinations will be key to get the world flying again - a high priority for Etihad is for our guests to have an easy, secure and efficient way to identify and verify their information,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group.