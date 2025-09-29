Etihad Airways returns to this Pakistani city after10 years

Five weekly flights to Abu Dhabi mark airline’s comeback at Bacha Khan Airport
Dubai: Etihad Airways has resumed operations at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP), Peshawar, after more than 10 years, marking a major milestone for the city’s aviation network.
According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), Etihad flight EY-276 from Abu Dhabi touched down in Peshawar to a warm welcome, receiving the traditional water salute from airport officials. This was the airline’s first arrival at BKIAP since 2014.
The carrier will now operate five weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Peshawar on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Departures from Peshawar will be operated as EY-277 at 8am, giving passengers direct access to the UAE’s capital.
With Etihad’s return, Peshawar has welcomed its third international carrier in 2025, joining Fly Dubai and Flyadeal, both of which launched routes earlier this year.
Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) officials said the addition of Etihad strengthens travel options for passengers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond.
“This development reflects our ongoing commitment to provide safe, efficient, and world-class facilities to travellers while expanding Peshawar’s reach to major international destinations,” a PAA spokesperson said.
According to an earlier statement, Etihad will initially operate the route with Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring eight Business Class and 150 Economy seats, ensuring passengers experience the airline’s award-winning on-board service. The frequency is set to increase to daily flights from November 22, 2025.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said earlier: “We are thrilled to further expand our presence in Pakistan with the launch of our daily service between Abu Dhabi and Peshawar. This new route reflects our commitment to providing vital connectivity for travellers between Pakistan and the Gulf, Africa, Europe, and North America. In addition to new flights to Peshawar, we are boosting our frequency to Karachi to 17 flights a week from October 1.”
