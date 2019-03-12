A Boeing 737 MAX 8 is pictured outside the factory on March 11, 2019 in Renton, Washington. Boeing's stock dropped today after an Ethiopian Airlines flight was the second deadly crash in six months involving the Boeing 737 Max 8 Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Aviation experts called for a calmer examination of facts around Boeing’s 737 Max, even as international regulators rushed to suspend domestic commercial operations of the aircraft after the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Analysts said there is simply not enough factual information yet around the cause of the crash on Sunday to determine what needs to be done or to question Boeing’s aircraft. Even with the fatal Lion Air crash in October involving a 737 MAX, experts said it was too early to draw links between the two, they said.

Still, by Tuesday morning — or around 48 hours after Ethiopian Air’s ET302 crashed, killing all 157 people on-board — aviation regulators in China, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia had ordered their domestic airlines to temporarily halt the use of Boeing 737 MAXs.

Oman also followed suit, with the aviation regulator saying in a tweet that it has “temporarily suspended” operations of 737 MAX into and out of all Omani airports.

In the US, the Federal Aviation Administration took a different approach, declining to order the suspension of Boeing 737 MAX 8s, suggesting that the aircraft in question remains safe to use.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is yet to issue any comments on the matter, but flydubai, the only local carrier that operates Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, said on Monday it was “confident in the airworthiness” of the model.

On Tuesday, when re-approached by Gulf News, flydubai cited the US Federal Aviation Administration’s notification on the “continued airworthiness” of Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft.

A spokesperson for flydubai said that “no further action is required at this time.”

“We are continuing to follow closely the ongoing investigations,” the budget carrier said.

Meanwhile, analysts said that there was very little information so far to call for the grounding of the Boeing model.

John Strickland, director of JLS Consulting in London, said it was “unusual” to see some of the groundings around the world.

“There has to be an abundance in caution, but you equally do not take massive steps, such as grounding aircraft, unless you have a clear and factual reason to do so,” he told Gulf News.

“There’s no doubt there’s pressure but the challenge is trying to differentiate between the apparent similarities of two accidents and not jumping to quick conclusions… The things that on the face may look similar may have no bearings on reality,” added Strickland.

For the regulators that ordered the temporary suspension of 737 MAX operations, there was more than the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

In its statement, Singapore’s Civil Aviation Authority cited the Lion Air crash, which happened shortly after the plane took off and killed all 189 passengers on board.

“While two or three elements are similar, aircraft accidents are really always influenced by so many random factors and so many unexpected elements, but it’s only when you do the work and analyse the facts that you can tell what happened,” JLS’ Strickland said.

And he’s not alone.

Major airlines from North America to the Middle East are still flying their 737 MAX aircraft. Marc Garneau, Canada’s transport minister, said he would not hesitate to take action once the cause of the crash is identified, Reuters reported.

Similarly, India’s SpiceJet said in a statement that the Boeing 737 Max is “a highly sophisticated aircraft.”

Mike Daniel, a former accident investigator with the US Federal Aviation Administration, told Reuters that he thought decisions to ground the aircraft model were premature.

“To me, it’s almost surreal how quickly some of the regulators are just grounding the aircraft without any factual information yet as a result of the investigation,” he said.

For Boeing’s share prices, however, it’s another story.