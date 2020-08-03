Dubai: Emirates will deploy its Airbus A380 to Guangzhou, China, from August 8, after launching flights to Amsterdam and Cairo with the mammoth aircraft this week.
The Dubai carrier had also and introduced a second daily A380 service to London. Emirates so far has resumed A380 services to five cities, and will gradually deploy the aircraft on more "depending on travel demand and operational approvals".
The Airbus A380, the largest passenger plane ever built, is “highly sought-after” by travelers for its spacious cabins, Emirates said, as COVID-19 measures call for more social distancing on flights.
Emirates has 115 A380s in its fleet, which used to fly 50 destinations before the pandemic severely disrupted air travel. The airline plans to gradually expand its passenger services to 68 cities in August, returning to 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic destination network.
Airlines around the world are mulling the phasing out the fuel-guzzling aircraft as they struggle with record-low passenger traffic. An A380 can have 379 to 615 seats, which means airlines often face difficulties filling the flights.