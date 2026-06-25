The new collection includes updated designs, fragrances and recycled material features
Dubai: Passengers flying Emirates First and Business Class will receive new Bulgari amenity kits featuring updated designs, fragrances and travel essentials, the airline said as it rolled out its latest collection on selected long-haul routes.
The kits are part of Emirates’ long-running partnership with Italian luxury brand Bulgari, which began more than 16 years ago. The latest designs have been created to match the airline’s updated cabin interiors following its aircraft refurbishment programme.
The collection includes different designs and products depending on the cabin class and passenger gender, with First Class kits featuring Bulgari’s high-perfumery fragrances and Business Class kits offering travel-sized scents.
First Class passengers will receive one of four kit designs — two for men and two for women. The men’s kits come in chocolate-toned faux leather with burgundy lining and detailing, while the women’s versions feature a champagne-toned metallic faux leather finish with blush pink interiors.
Inside the kits, female passengers will receive Bulgari Le Gemme Sahare Eau de Parfum in a 30ml bottle, featuring ambergris and rose notes inspired by desert landscapes.
Male passengers will receive Le Gemme Yasep Eau de Parfum, also in a 30ml bottle, with woody notes inspired by the Yasep gemstone.
The kits also include travel essentials such as a dental kit, cleansing towel, deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush. Passengers will also receive matching face and body emulsion, along with a Bulgari lip balm.
Female First Class passengers will additionally receive a Bulgari-branded royal gold pocket mirror.
Business Class customers will receive updated Bulgari kits with new colours and materials. Men’s kits feature a chocolate brown fabric exterior with cool grey lining, while women’s kits have a buttercream faux leather finish with soft pink accents.
The collection includes Bulgari Man Rain Essence Eau de Toilette for men and Omnia Crystalline Eau de Toilette for women.
Bulgari Man Rain Essence features green tea and musk notes, while Omnia Crystalline is inspired by crystal clarity, with lotus flower and white peony notes.
Selected fragrances are available in exclusive 5ml travel-size bottles created for Emirates passengers. Business Class kits also include skincare items such as face and body emulsions, Bulgari lip balm and practical travel accessories including a dental kit, deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush.
Several parts of the new amenity kits use recycled-content materials. The First and Business Class bags are made with fabrics containing recycled content, while some accessories, including the foldaway hairbrush and comb, also use recycled materials.
Other elements include dental kit packaging made from black kraft paper, as well as recycled-material mirrors and case covers in selected Business Class kits.
The new Bulgari kits will be available on selected Emirates long-haul flights as the airline introduces the collection across its network.