Dubai: Emirates will resume daily flights to Istanbul from December 21, bringing the total number of destinations now served by the Dubai airline to 99. The addition of Istanbul expands Emirates’ European network to 31 destinations.
The flight EK 121 will depart Dubai at 14:20 hours and arrive in Istanbul at 16:20 hrs. The return flight, EK 122, will depart Istanbul at 20:05 hours and be in Dubai at 01:20 hours. Flights to and from Istanbul will operate once daily on a Boeing 777 300ER.
Emirates has partnered with Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) on a promotion to offer complementary stays at JW Marriott to all Emirates customers visiting Dubai from December 6 until February 28, 2021.