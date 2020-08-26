Highlights
- Dubai-based Emirates will resume flights to Guinea’s capital Conakry and Dakar, Senegal from September 3
- The new destinations take the total number of cities served by the airline in Africa to eight, and 77 globally.
Dubai: Dubai’s Emirates will resume flights to Guinea’s capital Conakry and Dakar, Senegal from September 3, taking the total number of cities served by the airline in Africa to eight.
Flights from Dubai to Conakry and Dakar will be linked services, operating twice weekly, utilizing an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the company said. The addition of these services will boost the airline’s network to 77 cities.
See more
- Tourism inching back to normal in Greece's Areopoli amid COVID-19
- Photos: Gazans get first taste of coffee-to-your-door
- Meet the billionaires who dropped out of college (or Ph.D.)
- Photos: Passion for purple revives ancient dye in Tunisia
- Here is a look at the recent Forbes list of top Women Behind Middle Eastern Brand 2020
Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.
Dubai was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Last year, the city welcomed 16.7 million visitors and hosted over hundreds of global meetings and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment events.