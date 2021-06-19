Dubai: Dubai’s Emirates airline will resume flights connecting India, South Africa and Nigeria to Dubai from June 23.
"Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards," said the airline's spokesperson in a statement.
On Saturday, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai said passengers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, will be allowed to travel to Dubai. They should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure.
"We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June," said Emirates. "We thank the Supreme Committee for their continuous efforts in monitoring the development of the situation and announcing the appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard travel sector."
As per the airline’s last update, Emirates had suspended passenger flights from India effective until July 6, 2021. However, UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID 19 protocols were exempted from these travel restrictions. This is the rule that now has been amended by Dubai authorities.
"We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travellers’ categories," said Emirates.