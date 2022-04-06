Dubai: Emirates airline will ramp up its global operations with the restart of services to four destinations: Bali (May 1), London Stansted (August 1), Rio de Janeiro (November 2), and Buenos Aires (November 2).
The airline will also boost services to Nigeria, Mauritius and Singapore to serve market demand. “In line with the easing of travel restrictions worldwide, Emirates continues to rebuild and expand its global network to meet travel demand,” said the carrier in a statement.
Starting from May 1, 2022, Emirates will operate five weekly flights to Bali, utilising a two-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline will also scale up its operations from July 1 to serve the island destination with a daily service.
Starting August 1, the carrier will resume flight operations to London Stansted with five weekly flights, utilising Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. From September 1, the airline will increase its services to offer a daily flight. By October, the airline will be serving the UK with 110 weekly flights, including six times daily to London Heathrow; a double daily A380 service to Gatwick; three times daily to Manchester, including a double daily A380 service (starting October 1); double daily service to Birmingham; five weekly flights to Newcastle; and a daily service to Glasgow.
Read more
- UAE-India travel: After Emirates, Go First announces more flights on the route
- Emirates SkyCargo transports more than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine
- Emirates airline launches ‘check-in ports’ at Dubai’s Terminal 3 to reduce waiting time during peak hours
- Emirates airline to operate two daily flights to Mauritius from July 1
Emirates will operate four weekly flights to Buenos Aires via Rio de Janeiro, on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from November 2. From February 1, 2023, the airline will scale up its operations to a daily service.
Emirates is ramping up its services to Lagos with 11 weekly flights, starting from July 1, 2022. The airline will ramp up its operations to the Nigerian city to offer a double daily service starting from September 1, 2022 - taking the airline’s services to pre-pandemic levels. Emirates will also increase its services to Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, to offer five weekly flights starting May 1, 2022 and then a daily service from September 1, 2022.
The airline will also increase passenger services to Singapore from seven weekly flights, to 14 weekly flights, starting from June 23, 2022. The added service will meet the increased demand for travel, since the country reopened to international tourists and eased travel restrictions.