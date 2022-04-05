Dubai: Emirates airline will operate two daily flights on its flagship A380 aircraft to Mauritius from July 1, to meet the increase in demand for travel to the island nation.
Emirates currently operates daily flights to Mauritius on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline will be scaling up operations from daily to nine weekly flights between April 9 and the end of June and then moving up to double daily flights from July.
Emirates’ second daily flight will provide “an important boost to tourism to the Indian Ocean destination which has now relaxed entry restrictions for travellers,” said the airline.
The additional flight will also provide more choice in flight timings and seamless connectivity to customers from markets across Europe, Americas and the Middle East looking to travel to Mauritius.