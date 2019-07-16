Emirates Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates announced on Monday that it will launch a daily service by the end of the year from Dubai to Mexico City International Airport via Barcelona.

The new services will start on 9 December 2019.

Emirates’ Mexico City flight will be a linked service with Barcelona, which means that customers can travel between the two cities. Citizens from Mexico, Spain and the UAE only need their passports to enjoy visa-free travel to each respective country.

The new route will be operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR which offers 38 Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in Economy Class. The new 777 flight will also offer up to 14 tonnes of cargo, opening up access to more global markets for Mexican exports such as avocados, berries, mangoes, automotive parts and medical supplies.

Emirates SkyCargo has been flying freighters to/from Mexico City since 2014 already and in the last year carried over 22,500 tons of cargo on the route.

Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline said: “We are excited to be able to introduce new air connectivity between Dubai and Mexico. The availability of high-quality, daily international air services is essential for the development of tourism, business and cultural ties. Trade, especially in high-value and time-sensitive products, will be facilitated by the ample cargo capacity on Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft. We also expect tourism to receive a major boost from the daily flights on our newly-refurbished Boeing 777-200LR.”

Clark explained that it was not possible to operate a non-stop flight from Dubai due to the high altitude of Mexico City airport, and Barcelona was a natural choice for a stopover.

“We are pleased to offer a direct connection on the route between the Spanish city and Mexico City that has long been neglected by other airlines and remains underserved despite the strong customer demand. We would like to thank the authorities and our partners in both Spain and Mexico for their support of the new route and look forward to provide our unique product and award-winning service to travellers.”

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Mexico’s Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués said: “Mexico supports the launch of the long-awaited flight Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico City, which responds to Mexico’s Government tourism policy towards opening new markets and strengthening connectivity between the Middle East and Mexico. We are eager to receive tourists from this part of the world.”

Rodrigo Vasquez C, director general of the Mexican Civil Aviation Authority, said: "Emirates’ arrival will bring a significant contribution to our international connectivity network by adding up daily services to Dubai and beyond. Emirates will be the 43rd carrier operating international flights into Mexico ... congratulations!!”

Emirates flight EK 255 will depart Dubai at 3.30 am local time, arriving in Barcelona at 8 am before departing again at 9.55 am and arriving into Mexico City at 4.15 pm on the same day.