Etihad Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi - Etihad Airways has announced that it will resume flights between Abu Dhabi and Khartoum, Sudan, on Tuesday, 16th July.

Etihad Flight EY 632 will depart Abu Dhabi at 9.50am every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, arriving four hours later at 11.50 am local time. The return service, flight EY 633 will depart at 12.50pm, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 6.55pm.

The airline suspended flights to Khartoum on 9th June due to security concerns in the city.