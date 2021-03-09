Dubai: Emirates will operate more flights to two of its most popular holiday destinations in recent times - Maldives and Seychelles - ahead of the Easter break.
Starting March 28, the airline will offer customers 28 weekly flights to Male and seven weekly flights to Mahe. “The added services will meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice and connectivity while planning their travels this Easter holiday,” the company said in a statement.
The carrier currently offers customers 24 weekly flights to the Maldives, utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. From March 28 to April 18, the airline will ramp up services to 28 a week.
Travellers to the Maldives, excluding Maldives citizens, must present a negative COVID 19 PCR test result, conducted within 96 hours prior to departure. Travellers are also requested to complete an online Immigration and Health self-declaration form within 24 hours prior to arrival.
Emirates' flights from Dubai to Mahe will rise from five-times-a-week to seven-times-a-week until October 30. The announcement comes as the island-nation is set to re-open borders for international travellers with no vaccination or quarantine requirements, starting March 25.
All travellers will still be required to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure.
The seasonal service will operate from the DWC Jetex Private Terminal. The flights will depart Dubai every Saturday morning and arriving in the Seychelles around mid-day.