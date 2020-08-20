Emirates will operate repatriation flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram from August 20 until 31. These special flights will facilitate travel for Indian citizens in the UAE wishing to return home, and for UAE residents who are currently in India.
Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations. All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents. Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights.
Flights will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE, and whose final destination is the UAE.
For flights from India to Dubai, the eligibility is for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE, and whose final destination is the UAE.
Kochi: August 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31
Delhi: Daily flights until August 31
Mumbai: Daily flights until August 31
Thiruvananthapuram: August 26