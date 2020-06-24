Emirates A380. Emirates will begin flying its A380 aircraft to London Heathrow and Paris starting from 15 July. Image Credit: Emirates

Dubai: Emirates will begin flying its A380 aircraft to London Heathrow and Paris starting from July 15, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday,

This marks the return of Emirates’ flagship aircraft on scheduled services since the pandemic forced the temporary grounding of the airline’s passenger fleet in March.

“The A380 remains a popular aircraft amongst our customers and it offers many unique on-board features. We are delighted to bring it back into the skies to serve our customers on flights to London and Paris from 15 July, and we are gradually looking forward to gradually introduce our A380 into more destinations according to the travel demand on specific destinations,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer

In addition, Emirates has announced that it will commence flights for travellers to Dhaka (from June 24) and Munich (from July 15), adding to its growing network.

This follows the announcement earlier in the week, that Dubai will re-open to business and leisure visitors from July 7, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of travellers and communities.

Emirates currently offers flights to over 40 cities, with safe and convenient connections to, from, and through its Dubai hub for customers travelling between the Asia Pacific, the Gulf, Europe and the Americas. More information on www.emirates.com/wherewefly.

Dhaka and Munich

Flights to Dhaka and Munich will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Emirates said it has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety