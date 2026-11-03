Emirates SkyCargo launches AI cargo service after moving 700 tonnes in July

Service targets high demand for transporting AI chips, servers, heavy computing equipment
Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo has launched a dedicated air freight service for artificial intelligence infrastructure after transporting more than 700 tonnes of AI-related equipment across its global network in July alone.
The new service, called AI Tech, is designed to transport semiconductors, graphics processing units (GPUs), server racks and other computing equipment used in AI infrastructure, the Dubai-based airline announced on Tuesday.
The launch comes as growing investment in AI and data centres increases demand for transporting high-value, sensitive and oversized technology equipment between manufacturing centres and major technology markets.
"In July alone, we transported more than 700 tonnes of AI infrastructure across our global network, and demand has continued to grow," said Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo.
The service provides priority loading, specialised handling and shipment monitoring through Emirates SkyCargo's command centre in Dubai.
Customers will receive airport-to-airport shipment updates, while dedicated handling procedures are intended to maintain equipment orientation and reduce the risk of damage during transportation.
The airline will also provide specialist support for oversized and heavy cargo, including server racks that can weigh more than 3.5 tonnes.
AI Tech is available across Emirates SkyCargo's global network for most AI-related equipment. Highly specialised manufacturing machinery will require advance assessments to determine whether individual airport facilities can accommodate the shipments.
"Behind every AI breakthrough is physical infrastructure that needs to arrive safely and on time," Abbas said.
Emirates SkyCargo expects to operate 23 dedicated freighters by March 2027, providing additional capacity for transporting large and heavy technology equipment.
The airline will also use cargo space aboard its wide-body passenger aircraft to support shipments.
The new service builds on Emirates SkyCargo's existing operations transporting technology equipment between manufacturing hubs and international markets, with the company seeking to capture more demand from the expanding AI infrastructure sector.