Dubai: Emirates airlines said on Thursday it has been taking measures to enhance its operations and safety, based on recommendations from authorities following a 2016 accident.

The Dubai carrier said it welcomed the findings of the final report from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) regarding the August 2016 accident in which the fuel tank of an Emirates plane caught fire as the jet missed its approach on landing.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer, in a statement acknowledged the conclusions and recommendations drawn by authorities.

In addition to actions identified in the final report, Emirates has “proactively taken the appropriate steps to further enhance operating procedures,” Al Redha said.

These actions were taken in conjunction with our regulator, the UAE GCAA. Maintaining safe operations in a top priority at Emirates, and we are committed to the continuous review and improvement of our operations. - Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer

Internal investigation

The carrier said it conducted an internal investigation and used the findings from the GCAA reports.

An Emirati firefighter died putting out the flames, and 30 other people were injured.

“We would like to once again express our sorrow and covey our condolences to the family of the firefighter who lost his life while responding to the accident. We would also like to recognise our teams on the aircraft and on the ground that day, who responded to the emergency in an exemplary fashion and ensured the safe evacuation of everyone on board EK521.”

Passengers and crew

Emirates said it has been supporting the passengers and crew who were on board that flight since the accident happened and has been reviewing its own internal processes.

The statement from Emirates was in response to the final report from the GCAA on the 2016 accident. The report advised Emirates to provide more information to its pilots on factors affecting landing and to “examine the training system to assess its adequacy in enhancing the cockpit monitoring skills of flight crew.”

The accident occurred just as a Boeing 777 jet belonging to Emirates landed at Dubai International Airport from the Indian city of Thiruvananthapuram carrying 282 passengers. The jet missed its approach because of winds.

The GCAA in its report said Emirates should include in its cabin crew training evacuation scenarios where the escape slides are effected by wind.

It added that Emirates should reiterate to its flight crew the effects of wind changes on landing and aircraft performance. Emirates should also “implement changes to crew resource management training, taking into consideration the lessons of the…accident.”