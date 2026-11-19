New DXB lounge offers luxury dining and relaxation, with golf simulators coming
Dubai: Emirates has opened a new First Class Lounge at Dubai International Airport (DXB), offering passengers an early look at its Dh400 million plan to overhaul premium airport lounges over the next two years, even as higher fuel costs and regional travel disruptions put pressure on airline profits.
The new facility, located in Concourse B at Terminal 3, opened to passengers on November 18. It will serve First Class travellers for approximately one year before being converted into an upgraded Business Class Lounge in 2027.
The investment comes as Emirates continues expanding its premium passenger offerings despite a challenging year for the aviation industry. On Thursday, the Dubai-based carrier was named the World's Best Airline in TIME and Statista's inaugural World's Best Airlines 2027 rankings, also securing first place for Best Value and Business Travel.
However, the expansion comes against a difficult financial backdrop. The carrier is nevertheless pressing ahead with its investment plans, including the extensive refurbishment of its flagship lounges in Dubai.
Clark said Emirates was investing in airport hospitality to ensure the experience on the ground matched its onboard services.
"Our customers expect the very best from Emirates, whether while flying or spending time with us on the ground. We believe the airport experience should be every bit as exceptional as the journey itself, and that's why we are transforming our lounges globally," he said.
"This new First Class Lounge in Dubai is the first taste of what's to come. And if these are the lengths we will go to for a temporary lounge… just imagine what you can expect from new Emirates Lounges going forward."
The two-year programme will introduce new dining, wellness, entertainment and personalised service concepts across the airline's lounges at Terminal 3.
Emirates will also expand its lounge capacity by adding a new Business Class facility in Concourse C, increasing the number of dedicated Emirates lounges at DXB from seven to eight.
"Over the next two years, we'll be unveiling a completely different lounge experience, with new concepts in dining, wellness, entertainment and personalised hospitality," Clark said.
"We're going well beyond a traditional refurbishment and creating extraordinary spaces."
The newly opened First Class Lounge in Concourse B features interiors finished in Emirates' signature gold, bronze and marble, with accents of red. Passengers can use individual seats with built-in chargers, footrests and tables, while quieter sections offer chaise longue-style daybeds, pillows and blankets.
Dedicated workspaces feature integrated power outlets and wireless charging.
Dining options include an à la carte menu, live cooking stations, international buffets, freshly prepared sushi and the airline's First Class sandwich bar.
A new coffee and cocktail venue, called Brew Bar, has also been introduced, alongside dining areas overlooking the airport runways.
The lounge includes upgraded shower suites with premium VOYA toiletries, dedicated family facilities and accessible shower areas.
These facilities will remain available to First Class travellers while Emirates undertakes its wider refurbishment programme.
The most substantial changes are scheduled for 2027, when Emirates plans to introduce two redesigned First Class Lounges in Concourses B and C. Both facilities are expected to open in the middle to latter part of next year.
Among the planned additions are private VIP suites with ensuite facilities and dedicated dining rooms, offering greater privacy for premium travellers.
Emirates also plans to introduce wellness facilities, including dedicated fitness areas, spa concepts and relaxation spaces.
New entertainment options will include a golf simulator, sports lounge and dedicated family and children's areas.
The airline said the redesigned lounges would offer more opportunities for passengers to work, relax, dine or spend time with family before departure.
The revamped lounges will feature Japanese sushi counters, artisan bakeries, pizza ovens, dessert bars and live cooking stations. A new Made in Dubai concept will showcase local flavours alongside international dishes.
Emirates will upgrade its Business Class lounges through 2027 and 2028, introducing new dining areas, relaxation zones and improved accessibility.
The redesigned Concourse B lounge will feature biometric entry gates, dedicated Skywards counters and upgraded dining facilities, including the Emirates Moët & Chandon Lounge.
A new Business Class Lounge in Concourse C will include leather seating, a botanical glass atrium, a Ghaf tree and Rolex clocks. Dining options will range from Arabic mezze and dim sum to a noodle bar and speciality coffee.
The lounges will incorporate elements of Dubai's heritage, including The Dubai Heritage Collection by artist Tina Ahmed, inspired by the Creek, sea and desert. Accessibility upgrades will include wheelchair-friendly reception counters, accessible showers, family areas, nursing rooms and children's playrooms.
Emirates currently operates 34 dedicated international lounges, with its latest designs already introduced in Munich, Frankfurt and Manchester.
The new Concourse C facility will bring its worldwide lounge network to 42, including eight at DXB. Access is available to eligible premium passengers and Skywards Platinum and Gold members, with paid entry subject to availability.
Meanwhile, Emirates was named the World's Best Airline in TIME and Statista's inaugural World's Best Airlines 2027 rankings on Thursday, also topping the Best Value and Business Travel categories.
"Undeterred by the challenges of this year, we continue to invest in product and service across almost every touchpoint," Clark said.
The airline is also progressing with its $7 billion (Dh25.7 billion) cabin retrofit programme, with 108 aircraft upgraded so far, alongside expanding Premium Economy and complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi.