Dubai: Emirates airline will resume passenger services to Kuwait’s capital from August 5.
Flights from Dubai to Kuwait City will operate as a daily service, and will deploy a Boeing 777-300ER.
The airline, which is also resuming flights to Lisbon, Portugal on August 16, now has a passenger network of 70 destinations, which is over half its pre-pandemic network. Flights from Dubai to Lisbon will operate three times a week. These flights too will have a Boeing 777-300ER.
Emirates has been slowly restarting its Middle East routes. In an earlier announcement, the airline said it plans to resume its Iraq flights (Baghdad and Basra) from August 10.
Emirates covers COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should a passenger be diagnosed with during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until October 31, and valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey.