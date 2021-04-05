Dubai: Emirates airline said its flights from South Africa will remain suspended until April 15, in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa into the UAE.
While daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763, outbound passenger services on EK 764 remain suspended. Travellers who have been to, or connected through, South African airports in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.
“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused - affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for re-booking options,” said the airline. “We look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow - we continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard”
Last month, Emirates said it was halting all flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) until further notice.
Resumption of services
Emirates has been gradually restarting its routes after the pandemic led to a closure of international borders and grounding of passenger flights. Recently, the airline said it would resume four-weekly services to Orlando, Florida, from June 2, further expanding its US network. With the addition of Orlando, Emirates will be serving over 60 weekly services to and from 11 US destinations, including Boston, New York (JFK), Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C, and Seattle.
Before that, Emirates announced the resumption of direct service between Milan Malpensa and New York John F. Kennedy International Airport from June 1.The Milan-New York JFK flight will be an extension to Emirates' existing flights to Milan EK205, operated on a Boeing 777-300 ER.