Dubai: Emirates passengers flying first class will now be able to check in for their flights from the comfort of their homes. This includes document verification, checking in of bags and issuing of boarding passes.
The service, free of charge, will be available to customers based in Dubai and Sharjah, where the check-in agents will visit their homes or hotels at pre-booked timings to complete all formalities.
There is an allocated counter at the airport for any last-minute extra luggage.
The check-in agents will take the luggage directly to the airport, while customers can choose to go to the airport at their convenience using the pre-booked Emirates complimentary chauffeur-drive service.
The home check-in service must be booked at least 24 hours prior to flight departure time and the latest check in for the home service is six hours before the flight’s departure.
On arrival at Dubai International airport (DXB), which must be minimum of 90 minutes prior to the flight, customers can proceed directly to immigration and security.
Emirates offers over 1,700 first class seats across its fleet of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.