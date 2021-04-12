Dubai: UAE airlines will halt flights to Bangladesh as the country imposes a week-long air travel ban amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Bangladesh are suspended with effect from April 14 until April 20, 2021,” said Emirates in a statement on its website. “Customers travelling to and from Dhaka will not be accepted for travel.”
Before the suspension comes into effect, Emirates will operate EK 585, which is scheduled to depart from Dhaka at 1:40 am on April 14.
“Emirates remains committed to Bangladesh, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow,” said the Dubai-based airline.
Etihad is also stopping flights to the South Asian country.
“Due to an international travel ban introduced by the authorities of Bangladesh from April 14 to April 20, you will be unable to travel to Bangladesh during this period,” said Abu Dhabi’s national carrier on its website.