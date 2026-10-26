Emirates expects four more Airbus jets by year-end and Boeing deliveries from summer 2027
Dubai: Emirates has equipped 65 aircraft with Starlink satellite internet and plans to extend the service to between 10 and 12 more planes each month, as the airline prepares to receive new Boeing aircraft from summer 2027 and continues expanding and upgrading its fleet.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, told CNBC Arabia that the airline was pressing ahead with aircraft deliveries, fleet refurbishment and improvements to onboard connectivity.
"We have introduced Starlink on 65 aircraft and plan to add the service to between 10 and 12 aircraft a month," Kazim told the broadcaster.
The airline expects to begin receiving Boeing aircraft in summer 2027 while continuing deliveries from Airbus.
Airbus deliveries and fleet upgrades
Emirates has so far received 20 Airbus aircraft and expects to take delivery of another four before the end of 2026, Kazim disclosed.
The airline also plans to continue receiving Airbus aircraft at a rate of one per month throughout 2027.
Alongside the new deliveries, Emirates is progressing with its fleet refurbishment programme.
Kazim noted that 104 aircraft had already been refurbished, with the airline targeting 116 by the end of this year.
According to Emirates Group's annual report for the 2025–2026 financial year, Emirates operated a fleet of 277 aircraft at the end of March 2026, with an average age of 10.8 years.
The airline raised Dh10 billion through aircraft financing arrangements in domestic and international markets, including operating leases, insurance-backed financing and export credit agency facilities.
Emirates also announced additional fleet investments worth approximately $41.4 billion at published list prices during the Dubai Airshow 2025.
The commitments covered 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft and eight Airbus A350-900 aircraft.
By the end of March 2026, the airline's outstanding order book stood at 367 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled through 2038.
Strong demand helps absorb operating costs
Kazim also told CNBC Arabia that strong passenger demand had helped the airline absorb part of the increase in operating costs.
Turning to Emirates' operations in Egypt, he noted that the carrier had transported approximately 13.2 million passengers to and from the country over 40 years.
"Load factors on our Egypt services exceed 75 per cent despite the events in the region," he added.