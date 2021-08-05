Dubai: Emirates airline said its flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until August 15. The airline said passengers who had been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates' flights bound for Dubai.
Emirates’ announcement comes days after UAE said it would allow vaccinated residents from Nigeria and a few other countries to enter the country from August 5 onwards. “Affected flight bookings have been cancelled,” said Emirates on its website.
Emirates said passengers impacted by route suspensions due to COVID 19 restrictions need not call the airline immediately for re-booking. “You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans.”