Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo has shipped more than 600 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines transported on Emirates aircraft, the equivalent of 150 million doses. It came in the form of 3,500 packages of vaccines and flown to more than 80 destinations.
The cargo unit has a dedicated GDP-certified infrastructure at its Dubai hub for handling pharmaceuticals. Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the carrier flew close to 200 tonnes of pharmaceuticals every day on its flights.
In January 2020, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with DP World, International Humanitarian City and Dubai Airports to form the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance aimed at rapidly transporting COVID-19 vaccines through Dubai to developing countries. This was shortly followed up in February 2020 with an MoU with UNICEF to expedite the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative.