Dubai: Emirates is adding the Airbus A380 and raising the number of flights to Amman from May 9. The Dubai carrier will operate 12 flights a week.
“The increase of capacity and frequencies are a testament to strengthened travel demand to and from Amman,” said the airline in a statement.
Customers can fly the Emirates A380 from Dubai to Amman on flight EK 903 which departs Dubai at 14:05 and arrives in Amman at 16:00 local time. The return flight, EK 904, departs Amman at 18:00 and arrives in Dubai at 22:00 local time.
Emirates flight EK 905 departs from Dubai at 22:10 and arrives in Amman at 00:15 the next day. The return flight, EK 906 departs Amman at 02:05 and arrives in Dubai at 06:05 local time. Starting from July 1, the airline will open up double daily services to and from Amman.
Fare list
A one-way Emirates ticket to Amman costs a little over Dh1,200, as per current indicative rates. Flydubai flights are also available on the same route foom Dh1,169. Flying with Etihad from Abu Dhabi will cost within the range of Dh1,000 to Dh1,200.