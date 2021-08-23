Dubai: Emirates airline has signed an interline agreement with Cemair that opens up connections to six more destinations in South Africa through the airline's gateways of Johannesburg and Cape Town. This marks the first partnership for both and Emirates' fourth airline partnership in South Africa.
The arrangement between Emirates and Cemair includes the convenience of single ticket itineraries with onwards booking and baggage transfers from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Margate, Durban, Hoedspruit, Plettenberg Bay, George and Sishen. “Connecting our networks solidifies our commitment to offering our customers even more travel opportunities, especially for those wanting to experience South Africa's existing favourites, as well as travellers plotting new itineraries,” said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates airline. “We look forward to working together and strengthening our relationship."
Emirates boosted its operations to and from South Africa earlier this month, and is operating 14 flights a week into South Africa via its gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. “As we continue our expansion during the post Covid recovery period we realise that now more than ever partnerships are key to our success,” said Miles van der Molen, CEO of CemAir. “Working with market leaders like Emirates Airline is a further demonstration of our commitment to our customers to provide the best service and value."