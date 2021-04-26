Dubai: Emirates airline is offering ticket discounts on select routes for travellers considering a “long-awaited Eid break.” The offer is valid on bookings made from today (April 26) until May 1, for travel until September 30.
The Dubai-based carrier is offering seats to Cairo for Dh1,525 in Economy, while Business will cost Dh6,595. Meanwhile, Turkey’s cultural capital Istanbul will have Economy passengers shell out Dh1,675 and Business guests by Dh10,985.
Larnaca, a port city on the southern coast of Cyprus, can be visited for a basic flight fare of Dh2,395. And fliers can scale up even more by taking Business seats for Dh11,005. Athens will cost Dh2,555 on Economy and Dh12,835 in Business.
The Indian ocean island of Seychelles starts from Dh3,475 for Economy and Dh10,025 for Business. UAE travelers can also plan a getaway with Emirates Holidays, starting from Dh1,849 per person for three night stays.