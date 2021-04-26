Dubai: Emirates airline and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have started to implement full digital verification of COVID-19 medical records related to testing and vaccination for travellers in the UAE.
Emirates' passengers who have undertaken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical COVID-19 PCR test report. Those who have received their COVID-19 vaccination at a DHA health centre in Dubai can, together with their COVID-19 PCR test results, have their documents synchronised during flight check-in.
The new streamlined verification procedures will enable secure and faster processing times for customers departing from Dubai International Airport. The information will then be matched-up with the entry requirements of the destination.
"This initiative is in line with the government's vision - we are delighted to take this step within the aviation sector to cooperate with DHA in linking our systems together," said Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer for Emirates airline.
The Emirates-DHA data co-operation comes less than two months after the signing of a MoU, and is a "first-of-its-kind agreement between an airline and a government health authority". The integration also makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to implement full digital verification of traveller medical records related to COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
"The strategic foresight into investing in digital healthcare has paved the way for such a pioneering integration," said Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at DHA. "This partnership will directly help streamline and make travel easy and convenient as well as ensure validation of all necessary COVID-19 medical records."