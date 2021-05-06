Dubai: Etihad Airways is offering straight discounts of up to 50 per cent to destinations such as Seychelles and Athens during the Eid break. The sale, which ends on May 12, is valid for travel until November 20.
Fares from Abu Dhabi to Casablanca start from Dh995, Moscow's from Dh1,495, and Zurich at Dh1,895. The sale extends across all of Etihad’s cabins, with return Business fares starting from Dh2,495 for Abu Dhabi to Colombo.
Travellers can experience quarantine-free travel on arrival at Casablanca, Geneva, Zurich and Moscow, and back into Abu Dhabi. For vaccinated residents and citizens returning to the capital from countries not on Abu Dhabi’s 'green list', the quarantine period has been reduced to five days.
As part of the airline’s ‘Year of the 50th’ programme, three guests could win 50 times their flight fare in Etihad Credit. This can be used to pay for flights, upgrades and extras any time within two years.