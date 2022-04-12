Dubai: marhaba, the dnata unit that operates lounges at airports, and Plaza Premium Group will develop a new one at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman.
“The partnership brings together two leading brands to combine knowledge and resources, and bring airport hospitality to the next level as travel demand increases globally,” the companies said in a statement. With work already in progress, the new marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge is expected to open in July, and will have a capacity of 140 guests. Its design motif is inspired by the landscape of Amman.
“We are thrilled to join forces with PPG to bring our airport hospitality services to more travellers across the world,” Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group, said.
The Queen Alia International Airport is the main and largest airport in Jordan. “Our global agreement with marhaba is a testament to our shared commitment to providing the best in-class airport hospitality for travellers to enjoy,” Bora Isbulan, Deputy CEO of Plaza Premium Group said. “We expect to yield more opportunities in the future through this collaboration. Meanwhile, we are also excited to announce our first venture through the PPG and marhaba’s global agreement, the launch of the new marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge.”