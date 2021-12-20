Dubai: Marhaba, the dnata unit which operates lounges across global airports, has launched its ‘meet & greet’ services in Australia.
Arriving and departing passengers can take advantage of marhaba’s services at Sydney Airport, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane. marhaba’s agents will welcome customers and escort them through the airport formalities right up until the arrival area or the departure gate. Where possible, agents will also provide hand baggage trolleys or, for an additional fee, arrange porter service.
“Over the past three decades, marhaba has earned the trust and loyalty of travellers by consistently delivering safe and reliable airport hospitality services in Dubai and beyond,” said Steve Allen, dnata’s Executive Vice-President. “Having been successfully operating a popular lounge in Melbourne for over four years, we’re now delighted to offer Australian travellers a broader range of services and provide complete peace of mind to them throughout their journey at four airports across the country.”
In Melbourne, customers can further enhance their experience by booking the ‘Gold’ package and relax and recharge in marhaba’s popular lounge before their flights at a special bundled rate. Located at the International Terminal (T2). The lounge features comfortable seating for 200 guests, a quiet zone, and shower facilities. It offers super-fast wi-fi and all-day dining with premium Hudson’s coffee and international cuisine catering to a wide range of dietary and ethnic requirements.
marhaba was launched in the UAE to help passengers arriving in or departing from Dubai International Airport. marhaba started to expand its global footprint in 2017 by opening new airport lounges in Melbourne and Karachi. Since then, it has opened four additional facilities in Singapore, Manila, Geneva and Zurich and substantially increased the capacity of its airport lounges in Dubai.