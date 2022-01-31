Dubai: The Dubai Government owned dnata will invest over 200 million euros (Dh820 million) in a fully automated cargo centre at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS).
Located at Schiphol southeast, the facility will be capable of processing over 850,000 tonnes of cargo annually. It will comply with the highest industry standards, ensuring safe handling of all types of cargo, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, dangerous goods, mail, live animals, aircraft engines and vehicles. The facility is scheduled to become operational in 2024.
David Barker, dnata’s Divisional Senior Vice-President for Airport Operations, said: "dnata Cargo City Amsterdam will be a gamechanger in the regional cargo industry, delivering significant commercial benefits for our partners, their customers and the local economy. Our new cargo facility will enable us to meet the rapidly growing demand for our efficient services, providing best-in-class solutions to our customers. In addition, it will help us continue to consistently deliver on our two core promises of quality and safety.”
As one of the largest and most advanced facilities of its kind, dnata Cargo City Amsterdam will significantly enhance cargo capacity in the Netherlands and create new, direct jobs with dnata. The dnata Cargo City Amsterdam will be equipped with two separate automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), using technology from Lödige Industries, for import and export with 12 stacker cranes. A total of up to 2,500 pallets will be stored here. In addition, a separate storage for ULDs will be serviced by four elevating transport vehicles (ETV).