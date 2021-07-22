Dubai: Emirates airline has introduced special fares for nearly 40 quarantine-free destinations, starting today (July 22) and running until July 31. These can be booked for travel until until June 15, 2022.
"Travellers who have procrastinated making plans for the summer or who are still pondering where to take their long-awaited holiday now have the opportunity to book travel to quarantine-free destinations with Emirates," said the airline in a statement.
Passengers can visit popular holiday hotspots like Istanbul from Dh1,695 in Economy and Dh10,985 in Business class; Vienna from Dh2,185 in Economy and Dh10,895 in Business; and Phuket from Dh1,995 in Economy and Dh6,995 in Business. Casablanca is starting from Dh1,955 in Economy and Dh10,005 in Business and Los Angeles from Dh3,335 in Economy and Dh19,555 in Business.
Travellers who also want to fly to Miami, Emirates' newest route, can take advantage of fares from Dh3,695 in Economy, Dh18,555 in Business and Dh42,575 in First class.