Dubai: The Emirates Group owned dnata has adopted International Air Transport Association's (IATA) 'Dangerous Goods AutoCheck' for acceptance of all such shipments. The DG AutoCheck will help dnata enhance safety and improve efficiency in the handling of dangerous goods at over 20 airports.
"In addition, the platform will help us access and effectively manage valuable data which will support us in further optimising our operations," said Stewart Angus, dnata's Divisional Senior Vice President for International Airport Operations.
"We continue to invest in digital technologies to provide best-in-class services to our customers."
Compliance checks
DG AutoCheck facilitates the acceptance of dangerous goods by checking compliance of the shipper's 'Declaration for Dangerous Goods' against all relevant rules prescribed in IATA's Dangerous Goods Regulations. The move "reinforces dnata's commitment to operating with the highest levels of safety and efficiency, particularly in relation to the carriage of dangerous goods," said Muhammad Al Bakri, IATA's Regional Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East.