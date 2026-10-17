Dubai-bound Emirates flight delayed overnight after bird strike in Delhi

Hotel accommodation is being arranged for affected passengers
Dubai: Passengers waiting to fly from Delhi to Dubai on Saturday face an overnight delay after the Emirates aircraft scheduled to bring them back was hit by a bird strike as it landed in the Indian capital.
The airline said the aircraft is undergoing repairs before it can return to service. Stranded travellers are being put up in hotels, and the flight has been rescheduled for early Sunday morning.
In a statement to Gulf News, an Emirates spokesperson said:
“Emirates flight EK517 from Dubai to Delhi on 17 October encountered a bird strike on arrival. As a result, the return flight EK517 from Delhi to Dubai will be delayed while the aircraft undergoes necessary repairs.
Hotel accommodation is being arranged for affected passengers. The flight is now expected to depart at 07:00 Delhi local time on 18 October.
Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised.”
Bird strikes usually happen during take-off or landing, when planes fly at lower altitudes. Airlines routinely ground aircraft for inspection and repairs after such incidents as a safety precaution.