Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates airline, and Emirates Post Group (EPG), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Airshow.
Under the terms of the MoU, the two entities will work together to develop an e-commerce end-to-end global logistics platform, with a key focus on serving markets in the Middle East, Africa and West Asia.
This will be a first-of-its-kind partnership between an airline cargo carrier and a national postal operator combining the global network and capacity strengths of Emirates SkyCargo with the last-mile delivery expertise and partnerships of EPG’s ‘Emirates Post’ business.
Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo, said: “We are very excited to be embarking on this pioneering partnership with Emirates Post Group to create a comprehensive global platform for e-commerce, a vertical which has been steadily increasing in importance over the years including most recently during the pandemic when more and more consumers shopped online from around the world. This partnership is part of our broader e-commerce strategy to provide support as a distribution partner to small and medium sized e-commerce players and other businesses, based both within and outside the UAE, who may not have the required infrastructure required to scale their business and reach a global audience.”
Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, remarked: “With the fastest growing segment of postal and express distribution being in ecommerce, Emirates Post Group continues to keep up with the global trends in e-commerce and is keen to explore innovative solutions through this strategic partnership. We are delighted of the possibilities and opportunities that Emirates Post Group and Emirates SkyCargo can create together as global e-commerce continues to evolve as an industry. Our collaboration with Emirates airline reflects our commitment to continuously expand and enhance Emirates Post’s reach in postal and express services.”