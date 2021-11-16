Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Tuesday, where he toured several pavilions and was briefed by industry leaders on the latest technology being showcased at the event.
During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed also received Denis Manturov, the Russian minister of industry and trade, and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to boost the UAE-Russian cooperation in areas such as trade and industry, among others.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports’ Board of Directors, as well as other senior officials.