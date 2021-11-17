Dubai: Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said Boeing had agreed to settle outstanding claims related to the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft.
The announcement comes a day after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.
“Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service,” said Spicejet in a statement. “This paves the way for the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into SpiceJet’s fleet and ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft”
Spicejet is Boeing’s biggest customer for the MAX aircraft in India.