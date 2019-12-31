More than 1.7 million passengers are expected to pass through Dubai Airport from January 1

A heavy rush is expected at Dubai International Airport for the New Year holidays from January 1-4, 2020. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Passengers travelling for New Year were advised to arrive early at Dubai International Airport due to a heavy rush during the holidays.

On Tuesday, Emirates announced that it expects another busy period with outbound travel after New Year's celebrations and inbound traffic to take advantage of the Dubai Shopping Festival. The busiest days anticipated are from January 1-4, 2020, with more than 1.7 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport.

Emirates reminds customers to arrive at the airport at least three to four hours before their flight departs, and factor in extra time to arrive to the airport in case of road traffic. Passengers can check-in from 24 hours to six hours before departure at the car park check-in area.

Customers are also urged to check-in online and then use the convenient baggage drop facilities to expedite their airport experience.

Those checking in online are required to check in their luggage no later than 90 minutes prior to departure. Customers holding a mobile pass and travelling with carry-on bags only, can proceed directly to passport control and security clearance.

Eligible visitors (nationals of countries eligible for visa on arrival) and UAE residents (Emirates ID card holders) can use the smart gates to avoid queuing at passport control, both while arriving and on departure.

After checking in and clearing immigration and security, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure.

If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.

Customers departing from or arriving into Dubai are encouraged to use the Dubai Metro. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will operate the Dubai Metro for extended periods on certain days during the peak travel period, and passengers are allowed to carry 2 pieces of check-in baggage onboard during departure and on arrival.

Extended metro timings

December 31 to January 1

Red Line, between Rashidiya and DMCC stations: Open 24 hours

Green Line at all stations: 24 hours

January 2-3