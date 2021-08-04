Dubai: Dubai International (DXB) will see a surge in passenger numbers in the “coming weeks and months,” said Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths.
UAE announced on Tuesday that it would allow its resident visa holders stranded in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal to enter the country from August 5.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said fully vaccinated UAE residents holding valid visas from those countries can fly back to UAE. The decision, which extends to certain other categories of passengers such as medical staff and students, also applies to Nigeria and Uganda.
“The Southeast Asia is a major source market for Dubai’s trade, aviation and tourism sectors and the conditional lifting of restrictions on inbound travellers from the region as well as from Nigeria and Uganda will boost economic activity while enabling thousands of residents to return to their families and work here in the UAE,” said Griffiths in a statement to Gulf News.
“We reopened Terminal 1 and Concourse D just over a month ago in preparation for the seasonal rush of travellers and I am glad to confirm that we are ready to accommodate the anticipated surge in the coming weeks and months,” said Griffiths
“Dubai has successfully spearheaded international efforts to facilitate the social and economic recovery of the world by safely restoring vital international air connectivity and this decision is very much in line with that approach,” he added.