Exciting things are coming to the UAE to help you make the most of your cooking. Food Crowd has launched a DIY cooking kit — CookIT, which is curated with love by signature chefs, enabling customers to cook restaurant-quality meals from the comfort of their homes.
The CookIT will offer a new way of grocery shopping by incorporating pre-measured meals for two to six people with a selection of 10 easy gourmet recipes with step-by-step instructions.
Order now through its website, Foodcrowd.com, or WhatsApp on +971 800 36632 and make sure you download the Foodcrowd app from App Store or Google Play.
