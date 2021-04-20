Dubai: The aircraft leasing firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise is to acquire 15 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from the US plane-maker. The order is valued at about $1.8 billion - Dh6.6 billion - at aircraft list prices.
DAE, a long-term Boeing partner, has 162 Boeing aircraft in its fleet. The company recently announced an agreement to deliver 18 737 MAX 8 aircraft to American Airlines.
"Including this order, we own and manage 162 Boeing aircraft - an increasing number of global aviation regulators are returning the MAX to the skies," said Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE. "We are confident in the success of these aircraft as domestic and regional air travel is seeing strong signs of recovery."
With more fuel-efficient engines and improved aerodynamics, the 737-8 will use 16 per cent less fuel and significantly reduce emissions per seat compared to airplanes it replaces. The jet can accommodate up to 178 passengers in a two-class configuration and fly 3,550 nautical miles (6,570 kilometres), about 600 miles more than its predecessor.