dnata locks in seven-year Schiphol ground handling deal as Amsterdam operations expand

The Emirates Group company supports 20 airlines at Schiphol after investing €70m in cargo
Dubai: Emirates Group-owned aviation services provider dnata announced it has been re-awarded a ground handling license at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) in the Netherlands.
The agreement follows a competitive tender process by Schiphol’s airport operator and covers dnata’s passenger, baggage, ramp and cargo handling operations at the Dutch airport.
dnata has operated at Amsterdam Schiphol for more than a decade and currently supports more than 20 passenger and cargo airlines at the airport.
Its local team of more than 1,200 employees handles around 16,000 flights and approximately 500,000 tonnes of cargo annually, according to the company.
The renewed licence comes as Schiphol — a key European aviation hub — prepares for the next phase of its ground handling operations, with dnata set to continue providing services throughout the new contract period.
Thiemo van Spellen, Managing Director of dnata Netherlands, said: “We are proud to continue our ground handling operations at Amsterdam Schiphol. This award reflects the trust placed in our people, our operational capabilities and our commitment to delivering safe, reliable and consistent services for airlines and passengers.”
He added that Schiphol remained “a critical hub in European aviation” as the airport’s ground handling community enters a new phase.
The contract renewal comes after dnata expanded its infrastructure at Schiphol with the opening of dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, one of the company’s largest cargo facilities.
The €70 million investment has an annual handling capacity of 600,000 tonnes and forms part of dnata’s wider plans to expand its operations in the Netherlands.
The company has also continued investing in ground support equipment, environmental initiatives and operational capabilities across its network.
Amsterdam remains one of dnata’s key European stations, with the company providing passenger, ramp and cargo services alongside its wider global operations.
The Schiphol agreement comes after dnata reported record financial results for the 2025-26 financial year as travel demand continued to strengthen.
The company recorded revenue of Dh23.6 billion ($6.4 billion), up 12 per cent, while profit before tax reached Dh1.6 billion ($437 million).